S. Korean Footballer Lee Kang-in Included in Europe's Best 11 of the Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean footballer Lee Kang-in, currently playing for RCD Mallorca in the Spanish La Liga, has been included in the best eleven from Europe's top leagues for his performance over the weekend.According to soccer statistics site WhoScored.com on Wednesday, Lee received a rating of eight-point-six and earned a place on the front line along with Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain, who received a rating of 10.Other footballers to make the weekly side included PSG winger Neymar with a rating of 9.7, while Kingsley Coman of the German giants Bayern Munich earned a 9.4 rating.The weekly best eleven are selected from the top five European leagues – the English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, and French Ligue 1.The rating reflects a much-lauded performance by Lee, who helped his team by setting up the side’s only goal in its match against Real Betis on Sunday.In a rare move, the 21-year-old South Korean was awarded the highest match rating among players from both teams despite his side's 2-1 loss.