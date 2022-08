Photo : YONHAP News

The format of the university entrance exam for this year’s high school first years in South Korea will be the same as that to be used in 2024.According to the education ministry on Wednesday, the 2025 CSAT will require students to be tested on one common subject and one elective subject each for both the Korean language and math areas.The current format requires both Reading and Literature while allowing students to choose between Speech and Writing or Language and Media.For math, Mathematics One and Mathematics Two must be taken, but students can then choose between Probability and Statistics, Calculus, Geometry.Students will be able to choose up to two subjects from a total of 17 in social studies and science, while Korean history will be mandatory.The format will be used for the test held on November 14, 2024.