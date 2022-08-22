Menu Content

Presidential Office Investigating Leak of Yoon's Schedule

Written: 2022-08-24 17:02:08Updated: 2022-08-24 19:48:07

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has vowed to ensure that a recent leak in President Yoon Suk Yeol's itinerary doesn't happen again.

In a briefing on Wednesday, a senior official at the office apologized for the incident and said they're looking into how the information was made public in breach of security protocols.

The official explained that the disclosure came from those with amicable intentions, rather than those who wished to harm the president and the first lady.

On Tuesday, the president's schedule was posted on Facebook by a fan club supporting First Lady Kim Keon-hee, saying Yoon was scheduled to make an appearance at a traditional market in Daegu and asked for members' participation and support in welcoming the president. 

The official schedule of the president is closely guarded for security reasons and not made public until the end of the event.

This isn't the first time that the first lady’s fan club had been involved in a case of a security breach. In May, a photo of the presidential couple taken within the confidential Yongsan Presidential Office was uploaded on the website for the club.
