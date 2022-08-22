FIFA World Cup Trophy Arrives in Seoul on Global Tour

The FIFA World Cup Trophy has arrived in South Korea as part of its global tour heading into the 2022 Qatar World Cup in November.Legendary Korean footballers such as Cha Bum-kun and Park Ji-sung as well as current national team head coach Paulo Bento were among the attendees at a ceremony to unveil the trophy at The Hyundai Seoul, a shopping mall in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Wednesday.Former Brazilian striker Rivaldo, a member of the 2002 World Cup champion, came to Seoul with the trophy as the FIFA global ambassador.A public viewing is scheduled for Thursday at the same venue to provide local soccer fans a chance to catch a glimpse of the genuine trophy.The team winning the tournament keeps the authentic trophy only temporarily before FIFA retrieves it. The team is later awarded the Winners’ Trophy to keep for posterity.The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour was launched in 2006, and this is the fourth stop in South Korea and the first since 2014.This year, the trophy will travel to a total of 51 countries around the world. South Korea is the first Asian country on the trophy’s journey.South Korea is the sixth country in the world and the first Asian nation that has qualified for its tenth consecutive World Cup.