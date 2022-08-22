Unification Minister Discusses N. Korean Issues with Chinese Ambassador

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kwon Young-se has met with Chinese ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming to exchange views on inter-Korean relations and security conditions on the Korean Peninsula.During their meeting on Wednesday, the unification ministry said that Kwon celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between South Korea and China and called for more mature bilateral relations.The minister stressed that his ministry will closely communicate and cooperate with the Beijing government when carrying out the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s North Korea policy focused on North Korea’s denuclearization and better inter-Korean relations.In response, China’s top envoy in South Korea noted that China is making great efforts toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula as well as peace and stability in the region.Kwon also asked the Chinese government to play a constructive role in inducing Pyongyang to respond positively to the so-called “audacious initiative,” which refers to the Yoon administration’s North Korea policy.The ministry also said the two officials shared the view on the need to prevent the situation on the peninsula from deteriorating and agreed to continue to strengthen cooperation further.