DP Votes Down Proposal on Charter Revision regarding Membership Suspension

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has dropped a proposal to revise its charter regarding the suspension of party membership for those facing criminal charges.The DP’s central committee on Wednesday voted down the proposal, which calls for allowing for an annulment of membership suspension for those indicted for violating corruption-related laws provided that the indictment is deemed to be political oppression.The proposal also included the creation of a new clause that puts the result of a general vote of party members above the decision of a conference of party delegates nationwide.Later in the day, the DP’s emergency committee agreed to make yet another attempt to revise the charter, this time without the new clause.The revision has generated controversy within the party, as it is widely regarded as an attempt to shield Lee Jae-myung, who currently has an overwhelming lead in the race for the party’s top post, from the possibility of being stripped of his membership and to strengthen his influence within the party. Lee is currently under investigation over corruption allegations.