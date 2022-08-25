Yoon, Xi Exchange Letters on 30th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged letters on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, expressing ambitions for a fruitful future together.According to Seoul's presidential office on Wednesday, the two leaders exchanged congratulatory letters that were read out by their respective foreign ministers in Seoul and Beijing during official events marking the anniversary.In his letter, Yoon expressed hope that their bilateral ties will develop beyond quantitative growth and evolve into qualitative growth.The presidential office said Yoon assessed that the bilateral ties have developed rapidly for the past 30 years in various areas since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992.Yoon hoped that the two nations will seek new directions of cooperation for the next 30 years based on a spirit of mutual respect and reciprocity as discussed during their phone conversation in March.Yoon also hoped China will play a constructive role in efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue and expressed a desire to meet face-to-face with Xi to discuss ways to develop bilateral ties.President Xi, in his letter, said that he hopes to enhance strategic communication with President Yoon and build a substantive friendship with the 30th anniversary as the new starting point.Xi assessed that the two nations are neighbors that have maintained friendly relations for a long time, adding that they have developed their relations in all directions for the past 30 years while maintaining openness and engagement through reciprocal cooperation.