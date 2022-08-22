Menu Content

S. Korea Holds Official Event to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties with China

Written: 2022-08-25 08:28:21Updated: 2022-08-25 09:25:39

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea held an official event on Wednesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties with China.

In the event at a hotel in Seoul, foreign minister Park Jin said that South Korea-China relations are facing a new, historical turning point, stressing the critical need for wisdom and insight to turn a crisis into an opportunity in a time of challenge and change.

The top diplomat also said that the two nations need to enhance strategic communication for the development of bilateral ties, announcing a plan to activate the strategic dialogue between vice foreign ministers as well as a two-plus-two dialogue involving the vice foreign and defense ministers of both nations.

Minister Park also called for a recovery and increase in bilateral cultural cooperation and personnel exchanges.

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming, who attended the Seoul event on behalf of the Chinese government, said in his congratulatory speech that South Korea and China are eternal neighbors and inseparable cooperative partners. The envoy hoped that the two nations will join hands and make constant efforts toward a more beautiful future.
