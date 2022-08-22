Menu Content

N. Korea Reports 4 New Fever Cases after Declaring Victory over COVID-19

Written: 2022-08-25 08:47:33Updated: 2022-08-25 09:30:46

N. Korea Reports 4 New Fever Cases after Declaring Victory over COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reported four new fever cases two weeks after the country declared victory in the fight against COVID-19.

Quoting the North's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Thursday that four fever cases suspected of being an infection of a "malignant epidemic disease" were reported in Ryanggang Province on Tuesday.

The KCNA did not mention whether the fever patients were infected with COVID-19, but North Korea has been referring to the virus as a “malignant epidemic.”

The news outlet said the health authorities immediately locked down the area, while conducting tests on the suspected cases to find the cause of the fever outbreak.

In addition, the authorities reportedly dispatched experts to the area, while taking measures to track and monitor those who came into contact with the suspected patients.

On August 10, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared victory in the country's fight against the novel coronavirus, lifting the maximum anti-epidemic measures.
