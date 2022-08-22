Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Senior US State Dept. Official to Visit S. Korea

Written: 2022-08-25 09:31:05Updated: 2022-08-25 09:53:57

Senior US State Dept. Official to Visit S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official in charge of East Asian and Pacific affairs will arrive in South Korea on Thursday for a three-day trip.

Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will meet with Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Yeo Seung-bae and other South Korean government officials during the trip.

The two sides are expected to discuss threats from North Korea and ways to enhance the South Korea-U.S. alliance as well as other global issues.

The U.S. official's visit comes after President Yoon Suk Yeol announced his so-called "bold initiative" for North Korea last week, which offers economic assistance in exchange for the North's denuclearization.

There is keen interest in whether the U.S. official will have a follow-up discussion on the initiative or exchange opinions on trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >