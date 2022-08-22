Senior US State Dept. Official to Visit S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official in charge of East Asian and Pacific affairs will arrive in South Korea on Thursday for a three-day trip.Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will meet with Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Yeo Seung-bae and other South Korean government officials during the trip.The two sides are expected to discuss threats from North Korea and ways to enhance the South Korea-U.S. alliance as well as other global issues.The U.S. official's visit comes after President Yoon Suk Yeol announced his so-called "bold initiative" for North Korea last week, which offers economic assistance in exchange for the North's denuclearization.There is keen interest in whether the U.S. official will have a follow-up discussion on the initiative or exchange opinions on trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.