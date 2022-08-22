Menu Content

Domestic

Written: 2022-08-25 09:45:36Updated: 2022-08-25 10:24:33

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 113,371, Deaths at 108

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 120-thousand, but the number of new deaths soared above 100.
  
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday, 113-thousand-371 cases were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 369 from overseas.
 
The country's cumulative caseload came to almost 22 million-702-thousand.
 
The daily tally dropped by about 26-thousand from a day ago and 65-thousand from a week ago, indicating a possible slowdown of the summer wave.

However, the numbers of critical patients and deaths remain high.

One-hundred-eight deaths were reported on Wednesday, with the figure rising above 100 for the first time in about four months since April 29.

The overall death toll came to 26-thousand-332 with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-12 percent.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients dropped by seven from a day ago to 566, the second largest since the outbreak of the latest wave in early July.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide came to 45-point-eight percent, up zero-point-nine percentage points from a day ago.
