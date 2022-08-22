Industry Minister Mulls Visit to US in Response to Inflation Reduction Act

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-yang said that he is considering visiting the United States in September in response to a new U.S. law that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside of North America from tax breaks.Minister Lee made the remarks on Thursday in a meeting with officials from the local auto and battery industries in relation to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act.Minister Lee said that although South Korean businesses may receive U.S. subsidies, the guardrails provision in the semiconductor act and the exclusion in the inflation act will weigh on South Korean companies.The minister said South Korea will closely examine whether the acts are in violation of international trade rules and seek a joint response with European Union nations such as Germany.He added that the government will also set up a private-public task force headed by the trade minister to draw up response measures and deal with the White House, relevant executive departments and Congress.