N. Korea Hails Kim Jong-il's Focus on Defense Industry on Songun Anniv.

North Korea touted its late leader Kim Jong-il’s defense industry development as a significant achievement as it marked the 62nd anniversary of the Day of Songun, or Army-First Day, on Thursday.The official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, the Rodong Sinmun, said Kim had pursued the advancement of the regime’s defense industries with the belief that “one can live without candy but not without bullets.”The report credited the late leader’s patriotism for the North’s transformation into a nation with a strong military and nuclear arsenal.The paper then called for the military’s “absolute obedience” to current leader and son Kim Jong-un and the ruling Workers’ Party.The Day of Songun marks Kim Jong-il’s inspection of the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Armored Division in 1960, which was the first North Korean unit to enter the South Korean capital during the Korean War.