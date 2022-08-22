Dokdo Not Labeled in Apple Maps in 22 Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s easternmost islets of Dokdo are devoid of a label in Apple Maps in 22 countries.Seo Kyoung-duk, a social activist and professor at Sungshin Women's University, said on Thursday that he had requested his online followers living abroad to check whether “Dokdo” was labeled in Apple Maps. He found that there was no label on the maps in 22 countries, including the U.S., France, Britain and Egypt.Seo only found the labeling of Dokdo in South Korea’s Apple Maps while in Japan, the islets were labeled as “Takeshima,” the Japanese name for the group of islets in the East Sea.He had conducted a similar survey back in 2019 for Google Maps and found that Dokdo was labeled as “Liancourt Rocks” in 26 countries and as “Dokdo” only in South Korea.Seo has actively worked to change the label of the islets to “Dokdo” in Google Maps for the past three years, but there has been no indication of a pending correction.Stressing the seriousness of the fact that Dokdo is not labeled in Google or Apple maps, which are used by billions of people every day, Seo said that he plans to put together new material and send it to the two companies along with a request that they correct their maps.