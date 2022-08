Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Group's aggregate sales are forecast to surpass 400 trillion won, or almost 300 billion U.S. dollars, for the first time this year.Corporate tracker Korea CXO Institute announced the projection on Thursday after analyzing Samsung's sales records since 2010 and its performance during the first half of this year.The corporate tracker expects the group's sales will surpass 410 trillion won overall this year, noting that Samsung Electronics and the group's 15 other major affiliates already posted a 35-trillion-won on-year jump in sales in the first half of the year.After sales hit the 300-trillion-won mark in 2012, the South Korean conglomerate posted a record aggregate of 378-point-seven trillion won last year, while its operating profits stood at 41-point-790 trillion won.