Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted the world's second-largest number of new COVID-19 infections last week.According to the World Health Organization's(WHO) weekly report, the country recorded 884-thousand-373 new infections between August 15 and 21, up by two percent from the week before.South Korea is second only to Japan, which added over one-point-four-seven million new cases during the same period, up six percent on-week.The U.S. ranked third with more than 612-hundred-380 new infections, followed by Germany with nearly 241-thousand cases.The U.S. posted the highest number of deaths with over two-thousand-700 reported during the same period, trailed by Japan, Brazil and Italy.The WHO said the numbers of new infections and deaths all declined globally in the past week, dropping by nine percent and 15 percent on-week, respectively.