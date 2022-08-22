UN Rapporteur for N. Korea to Visit JSA, Hanawon

Photo : KBS News

The newly appointed UN special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights, Elizabeth Salmon, will visit the Joint Security Area(JSA) in the border village of Panumjeom during her first trip to South Korea next week.The unification ministry unveiled her itinerary on Thursday, which includes a trip to Hanawon, a settlement support center for North Korean refugees, next Tuesday where she will meet with North Korean defectors before traveling to the JSA the following day.Salmon is set to attend the “Korea Global Forum for Peace 2022” hosted by the unification ministry next Thursday and meet with unification minister Kwon Young-se the next day to exchange views on North Korea's human rights situation.During her stay, she will also meet with foreign minister Park Jin and the bereaved families of Lee Dae-jun, a South Korean fisheries official who was killed by the North Korean military in 2020.The rapporteur’s visit is an opportunity to collect information for a report on North Korea’s human rights situation to be submitted during the UN General Assembly meeting in October.Salmon will hold a press conference next Friday about her first visit to Seoul before wrapping up her trip.