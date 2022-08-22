PPP Holds Policy Workshop Ahead of Parliament Regular Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has kicked off a policy workshop bringing together lawmakers and members of government ahead of the National Assembly’s regular session starting next month.The two-day event in Cheonan began on Thursday, attended by 63 senior Cabinet officials, including ministers and vice ministers, and 98 members of parliament.Participants are expected to hold extensive discussions on key bills that will be dealt with during the regular session as well as next year's budget, the real estate market and economic and livelihood issues.One official said that discussions will likely focus on legislative strategies related to the 110 policy goals put forth by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The party official said that unity between the ruling camp and government is more necessary than ever amid the unprecedented situation in which the opposition bloc holds the majority in parliament.In the upcoming regular Assembly, the PPP will work to approve bills that directly concern housing market stabilization, the cultivation of new growth sectors such as semiconductors and the normalization of state finances.