DP to Submit Letter Against Justice Ministry's Push to Regain Prosecution's Investigative Authority

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party has decided to submit a letter of opinion signed by all its members protesting the justice ministry’s revision of enforcement decrees aimed at expanding the scope of the prosecution’s investigative authority.Calling the revision "illegal" during a general meeting of lawmakers held Thursday, DP floor leader Park Hong-geun criticized the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for the absence of any deliberation process or consideration for public consensus.He said the revision could damage the original intention behind the laws limiting the prosecution’s investigative powers, arguing that it seeks to greatly expand the prosecution's authority.Park slammed the justice ministry's push for what he called an illegitimate enforcement decree revision and called on President Yoon and justice minister Han Dong-hoon to stop the reckless and unconstitutional attempt.He said the DP will take all available steps to block the move.The party's floor spokesperson, Oh Yeong-hwan, told reporters that the letter will be jointly submitted with other like-minded independent lawmakers or those from other parties before Monday, the expiration date of an advance notice on the revision in question.