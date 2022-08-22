Non-Financial Assets Account for 64% of S. Korea's Household Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

Non-financial assets such as real estate properties accounts for about two thirds of total household assets in South Korea.According to the Korea Financial Investment Association's latest report on household assets among major countries, financial assets accounted for just 35-point-six percent in South Korea as of the end of last year, a relatively low figure compared to other major economies.Financial assets accounted for more than 71 percent of household assets in the U.S. while the figure stood at 63 percent in Japan and nearly 54 percent in the UK.Non-financial assets in South Korea on the other hand, comprised some 64 percent of the nation's total, while the figure stood at around 28 percent in the U.S., 37 percent in Japan and roughly 46 percent in the UK.Cash and deposits accounted for the largest share of South Korea’s financial assets at over 43 percent, while financial investment products, including stocks and bonds, reached around 25 percent.