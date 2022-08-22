Pan-Gov't Meeting on N. Korea Human Rights Resumes after 2 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

An intergovernmental consultation body on North Korean human rights policy convened its first meeting under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration on Thursday.This comes more than two years after its last session in May 2020.Vice unification minister Kim Ki-woong acted as chair, with senior staff members from several ministries and the national security office attending the meeting. Newly appointed ambassador for North Korean human rights Lee Shin-wha was also present.In opening remarks, Kim said the issue of human rights is one of the most important values cherished by the Yoon administration in line with its governing philosophy centered on freedom and solidarity.He said the meeting today will discuss the publication of an assessment report on the human rights situation in North Korea and proposals from each ministry to address the issue.The inter-agency dialogue channel was first launched in October 2016.The revitalized meeting comes as the Yoon administration, particularly the unification ministry, has vowed to actively address the North's human rights issues.