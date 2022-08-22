Fmr. Vice Justice Minister Handed Suspended Prison Sentence for Assaulting Taxi Driver

Photo : KBS News

Former Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu received a suspended six-month prison sentence for assaulting a taxi driver and attempting to destroy relevant evidence.The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday convicted Lee and handed down the ruling suspended for two years, noting the grievous nature of the crime, even if Lee was drunk, because attacking on the driver could have caused a traffic accident and subsequently endanger a third party.It also pointed out that trying to destroy evidence to avoid criminal punishment or to seek a reduced prison term makes his crime even more culpable.Lee was indicted on charges of grabbing the taxi driver by the collar and assaulting him while inebriated, when the driver tried to wake him up after arriving at his home in November 2020.Lee was also indicted for trying to cover up the assault by asking the driver to delete footage from the taxi’s dashboard camera that recorded the assault. Lee later paid the driver ten-million won.The initial investigation into the case closed without an indictment. After he was appointed as a vice justice minister in December 2020, the media reported on the incident, leading to a reinvestigation. Lee handed in his resignation in May 2021.