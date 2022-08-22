Yoon Calls for Stronger Independent Capabilities against N. Korean Threats

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed the top brass to enhance the viability of the extended U.S. deterrence and radically reinforce the South Korean military’s independent capabilities to counter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.While visiting the “B-1 bunker” on Thursday, the fourth day of the Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) military drills between South Korea and the U.S., the president stressed the need to quickly come up with measures to protect people’s lives and property. The measures include modernizing operation plans to deal with North Korean threats, which has become more likely.He also called for a prompt setup of an “overwhelming” three-axis defense system to accelerate the buildup of wartime capacity as well as a swift creation of a strategic command.The three-pronged system consists of the “Kill Chain” preemptive strike platform, the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation and the Korea Air and Missile Defense System.Yoon said the ongoing military drills will surely and significantly improve national crisis management capabilities and strengthen the allies’ combined defense posture.He called on the government to maintain a tight emergency readiness to safeguard the precious freedom that people are blessed with and settle lasting peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.