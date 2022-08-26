President Yoon, First Lady Report 7.6 Bln Won in Personal Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee have reported seven-point-six billion won in personal assets in their first disclosure since Yoon took office in May.The Government Ethics Committee on Friday released the personal asset information of the president and senior presidential officials in the government gazette.The couple’s personal assets increased by 470 million won from a year earlier, when they reported about seven-point-17 billion won. The latest figure, however, marks a decrease of 100 million won from February of this year according to his filing with the National Election Commission when he was running for president.The president reported 520 million won in bank deposits, with the remainder of the couple’s wealth registered to First Lady Kim.In addition to the first couple, the assets of 13 senior presidential aides were also disclosed, with First Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo topping the list at over 12 billion won.In accordance with an anti-corruption law, senior officials at government agencies, public institutions and national universities as well as heads of local governments are required to disclose their assets to the Government Ethics Committee once a year.