Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has won a three trillion won contract to build the first nuclear power plant in Egypt.South Korea's state-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Corporation(KHNP) on Thursday signed the deal with Atomstroyexport JSC, commonly referred to as ASE, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom.Under the deal, KHNP will supply equipment and construct turbine buildings for Egypt's nuclear power plant project in El Dabaa, 300 kilometers northwest of Cairo.KHNP will build about 80 buildings and structures for the plant’s four 12-hundred megawatt reactors from August 2023 to 2029 under the latest contract.The deal marks the country's first large-scale nuclear power plant deal since the Barakah nuclear power station in the United Arab Emirates in 2009.