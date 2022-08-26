S. Korea, Japan to Hold Director-level Talks on Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior diplomats of South Korea and Japan will hold working-level talks in Tokyo on Friday to discuss compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.According to Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General for Asian and Pacific Affairs Lee Sang-ryol will sit down for talks with his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, from 10 a.m. to discuss major pending issues between the two nations.The meeting is expected to focus on compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor. Japan has protested a South Korean court ruling ordering the liquidation of a Japanese firm’s assets to provide such compensation.The Seoul government has held three rounds of meetings of a government-civilian consultation group since last month to collect opinions on the matter from the victims, scholars and the legal community.The victims, however, have refused to engage with the foreign ministry since July 26 when the ministry submitted a statement to the Supreme Court claiming that it is making diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue.The planned talks are also likely to feature discussions on Japan's trade restrictions on South Korea, which Seoul believes are a retaliatory response to the court order.