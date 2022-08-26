Foreign Minister to Visit Mongolia Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin will visit Mongolia next week to discuss bilateral ties and other issues of mutual concern.Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a regular press briefing on Thursday that Park will leave for the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on Sunday for a three-day visit at the invitation of his Mongolian counterpart, Batmunkh Battsetseg.During the trip, minister Park will hold talks with the top diplomat of Mongolia to discuss relations between the two nations as well as regional and global issues of mutual concern.Park is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and meet with Mongolian scholars and experts.The ministry spokesperson noted that the visit will be the first official trip by South Korea's top diplomat to Mongolia since 2014, and will also be the first such visit since the two sides upgraded their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership last year.