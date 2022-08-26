Vice Finance Minister: Gov't to Take Steps to Stabilize FX Market if Needed

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will take timely steps to stabilize the foreign exchange market should it detect speculative or excessive one-sided movements.First vice finance minister Bang Ki-sun made the remark on Friday in a meeting on the economy in Seoul, pledging to be alert and prepare for every possible scenario amid heightened uncertainties in the global economy.Bang said that the government will closely monitor the situation and intervene in a timely manner if it detects the influence of herd behavior or speculation in the market.He attributed the won's recent depreciation primarily to the strong dollar and other external factors, rather than any dwindling trust in the South Korean economy's fundamentals.The vice minister noted that foreign capital continues to flow into the local market even after late July, when the U.S. interest rates exceeded South Korea's benchmark rates for the first time since February 2020.He said the country also posted a current account surplus of 24-point-eight billion dollars in the first half of the year.