Biden Likely to Meet Yoon During 77th UN General Assembly Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden will likely meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol while attending the 77th session of the UN General Assembly next month.The White House announced on Thursday that Biden will travel to New York on September 18 and attend the session on September 19 and 20.The U.S. president is likely to hold talks with leaders from other countries on the sidelines and deliver a speech at the General Debate of the assembly session, which will be held from September 20.President Yoon is also set to attend the UN session for the first time since taking office, and it is speculated that he will have his second meeting with Biden after their May summit.If such a meeting takes place, the two leaders will likely exchange views on ways to ease tensions and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and expand economic cooperation as well as pending issues regarding Northeast Asia and the world as a whole.