Seminars on Need to Establish Immigration Agency to be Held from Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

A cross-party group of lawmakers will host a series of seminars beginning next week to examine the need to establish a government agency on immigration policies.The symposiums, set to take place at the National Assembly Library, are being organized by Transition Party lawmaker Cho Jung-hun and co-hosted by Democratic Party lawmaker Ki Dong-min, People Power Party Rep. Kim Hyung-dong and Justice Party Rep. Ryu Ho-jeong.The first gathering will be held next Tuesday to examine the current status of the nation’s immigration policies and factors that need to be considered in setting up an immigration agency.The second meeting will be held on September 14 and address the balance between national interests and human rights. Participants will discuss policies on non-Korean border crossings, residential management and refugees.And the last seminar slated for September 28 will deal with comprehensive policies for marriage immigrants and children of families with a migrant background.