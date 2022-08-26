International S. Korea and 12 Other Countries to Cooperate on FIRST Program

South Korea and 12 other countries have agreed to cooperate on the U.S.-led program called Foundational Infrastructure for the Responsible Use of Small Modular Reactor Technology, or FIRST, for short.



The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that 13 countries adopted a joint statement on cooperation in the program at the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons(NPT) Review Conference in New York.



The statement said the FIRST program will lay the foundation for partner countries “to take advantage of advanced nuclear technologies and upcoming innovations in reactor design to meet their energy security and climate goals and to do so consistent with the highest international standards of and guidance for safety, security, and nonproliferation.”



According to the Washington-based Nuclear Energy Institute, small modular reactors are advanced reactors that produce 300 megawatts or less of electricity. Such reactors supply power reliably regardless of weather conditions, are resilient to security threats and have enhanced safety features.



Washington launched the FIRST program in April of last year as part of efforts to tackle climate change and guarantee energy security.