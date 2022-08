Photo : YONHAP News

The music video for the BTS megahit “Butter” has garnered over 800 million views on YouTube, becoming the eighth video from the group to hit the milestone.The group’s agency, Big Hit Music, announced that the music video topped 800 million views at around 3:55 p.m. on Thursday.It also noted that the video earned nearly 108-point-three million views in its first 24 hours, giving it the biggest first-day view count of all time on YouTube.Since its May 21 debut last year, the septet’s second English track topped Billboard's main singles chart a total of ten times.Other videos from the group to hit the view count milestone include “DNA” and its first English single, “Dynamite.”