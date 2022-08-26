Foreign Ministry Directors of S. Korea, Japan Hold Talks on Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan held director-general-level discussions on Friday, seeking to resolve compensation issues surrounding Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.The talks in Tokyo were led by Lee Sang-ryol, Director-General for Asian and Pacific Affairs from the ministry, and his Japanese counterpart Funakoshi Takehiro.Seoul has also urged Tokyo through diplomatic efforts to sincerely respond to the victims' demands, requesting an apology from Japanese firms accused of forced labor. Japan considers the issue settled under a 1965 treaty.Friday's meeting comes as Seoul has been collecting opinions on restitution from the victims, scholars and the judicial community during three sessions of a joint government-civilian consultation group held since July.However, the two countries are running out of time to agree on a resolution, with the South Korean Supreme Court expected to soon make a ruling on the liquidation of a Japanese firm's assets in South Korea to provide compensation to the victims.