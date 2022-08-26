Pavilions at UNESCO-desginated Buddhist Mountain Monastery to be Named Nat’l Treasures

Photo : KBS News

Prominent structures at one of the country’s Buddhist mountain monasteries are set to be tagged as national treasures of state-designated cultural property.The Cultural Heritage Administration on Friday announced that the designation will be given to the Anyangru and Beomjonggak pavilions of Buseok Temple in the Northern Gyeongsang provincial city of Yeongju.Buseok Temple was founded by the prominent scholar-monk Uisang in 676, during the reign of King Munmu of Silla. It is one of seven temples comprising the nation’s “sansa” mountain temples included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.The temple contains the Anyangru pavilion, a mid-level gate tower that is representative of the 16th century Buddhist temple pavilion construction. Beomjonggak pavilion, also at the temple, is a pavilion structure that is representative of the mid-18th century.Cheongamjeong pavilion in the province's Bonghwa County was also named as a pending national treasure. The structure sits near the family home of 16th-century civil official and scholar Kweon Beol.After collecting opinions from various sectors for 30 days, the state agency will put the designations up for a panel review before making a final decision.