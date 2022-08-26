Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik to be Appointed Cardinal on Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik will receive his appointment as a cardinal in a ceremony at the Vatican’s Saint Peter’s Basilica on Saturday.Pope Francis will present a ring and place a scarlet biretta on the head of each of the 20 new cardinals – 18 bishops and two priests – during the consistory, or a meeting of the College of Cardinals. The biretta is a symbol of their willingness to devote their lives to the Catholic faith.Cardinals, wearing red hats and robes, are considered “Princes'' of the Roman Catholic Church. As the most senior clergymen in the Roman Catholic Church after the Pope, their foremost duty is to take part in the College of Cardinals and the election of a new pope in a papal conclave.With his appointment in late May, You is the fourth South Korean to be appointed as cardinal after the late Stephen Kim Sou-hwan and Nicholas Cheong Jin-suk, who passed away in 2009 and 2021 respectively, as well as Andrew Yeom Soo-jung who was named to the College in 2014.He has also served as Prefect for the Congregation for Clergy overseeing matters regarding priests and deacons since June of last year.Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung will be present at the ceremony as a member of the College of Cardinals along with representatives of the South Korean Catholic Church as well as government and parliamentary delegations.