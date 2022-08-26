Nat'l Football Team to Host Costa Rica, Cameroon ahead of World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

The men’s national football team will host Costa Rica and Cameroon in a pair of friendlies next month in preparation for this year's FIFA World Cup.The Korea Football Association(KFA) announced on Thursday that the national team, led by head coach Paulo Bento, will face off against Costa Rica at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province on September 23.The team will then play against Cameroon at Seoul World Cup Stadium on September 27. Kickoff for both matches is set for 8:00 p.m.Both Costa Rica and Cameroon have secured World Cup berths, with 34th-ranked Costa Rica placed in Group E alongside Germany, Spain and Japan. Cameroon, ranked 38th, is in Group G with Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland.Following the two matches in September, the national team is expected to play one more tuneup match before departing for the World Cup, running from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.