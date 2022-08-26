Court Suspends PPP Interim Chief, Accepts Ex-Chair's Injunction Request

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court effectively accepted an injunction by former ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Lee Jun-seok seeking a suspension of the party's emergency steering committee responsible for his ouster.The Seoul Southern District Court on Friday suspended the PPP's interim chief, Joo Ho-young, from his duties until a ruling is made on the fate of the emergency committee.The court said there were tangible shortcomings in the process by which the PPP incapacitated the Supreme Council under Lee's leadership and launched an interim steering committee, which infringes on the rights of party members and ultimately runs contrary to party democracy.It said the suspension of Lee’s party membership is not enough to construe an “emergency situation” that justified the establishment of the interim leadership. The court even appeared to validate the suspicion that some Supreme Council members created the situation to launch the committee.In its suspension of Joo from his post, the court expressed concern that Lee could suffer irreparable damage if Joo were to convene a party convention to pick a new leader.Lee’s party membership was suspended last month over allegations of covering up sexual bribery, which he has denied.The PPP has filed an objection against the injunction. Joo said the court is overstepping its bounds, saying a party should make its own decision on what constitutes an emergency situation.The party will hold an emergency meeting of its lawmakers at 4 p.m. on Saturday.