Seoul City Mulls Raising Taxi Fare by 800 Won

Photo : YONHAP News

The city of Seoul is considering raising the basic taxi fare by more than 800 won from the current three-thousand-800 won rate.According to the metropolitan government on Friday, it is drafting a plan that includes a possible base fare hike of over 20 percent. The base fare has risen steadily over the years from 13-hundred won in 1998 to 24-hundred in 2009 and 38-hundred won in 2019.The city also plans to expand late-night surcharges from the end of the year. One option under serious consideration would see the late-night period begin at 10 p.m., two hours earlier than the current midnight starting time.Another proposal would double the surcharge rate from 20 to 40 percent during the peak demand hours of 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. This would see the basic fare jump up to five-thousand-300 won.After first implementing the late night surcharges within the year, city officials are expected to take more time to carefully impose the basic fare hike sometime next year.On September 5, a public hearing will be held to gather opinions from the industry, experts and citizens on ways to improve the tax fare system and ease cab shortages at night.