Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Infectious Disease Adviser Warns of COVID-19 Spike after Chuseok

Written: 2022-08-26 15:59:13Updated: 2022-08-26 17:29:46

Infectious Disease Adviser Warns of COVID-19 Spike after Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of an expert advisory panel on the government’s infectious disease response has warned of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases among high-risk groups after the Chuseok holiday and called for the establishment of a rapid diagnosis and treatment system.

In a Friday briefing at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, Jung Ki-suck said that case numbers have typically spiked after holidays. He specifically expressed his concern on the possibility that infections among high-risk groups may shoot up to 20-thousand a day.

Jung said that at least over 500 medical facilities, including public health centers and neighborhood clinics, are needed to handle such a spike, adding that they should be located evenly nationwide.

The expert also called for doctors to prescribe more COVID-19 oral pills for high-risk groups, with the current script rate standing at around 20 percent.

Also noting a rise in seasonal flu patients this year, he said that medical workers must effectively discern between flu patients and COVID-19 patients despite overlapping symptoms.

He also asked for cooperation from medical institutions by staying open during the Chuseok holiday next month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >