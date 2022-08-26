8 Candidate Sites in Seoul Selected for Public Redevelopment

Photo : YONHAP News

The land ministry and the Seoul Metropolitan Government have selected eight areas in the capital to be redeveloped to create a better residential environment.The ministry on Friday announced the eight candidate sites which were previously considered as not the most ideal locations for renovation due to doubts over their economic feasibility.The list includes neighborhoods in Ahyeon, Dorim, Myeonmok, Guro and Siheung.The ministry expects some ten-thousand new homes to be built in the public redevelopment project.The eight were chosen through a comprehensive review of factors including the urgent need for an overhaul due to antiquated structures.The Korea Land & Housing Corporation and the Seoul Housing & Communities Corporation will follow up with briefings for local residents to outline the plans and also to gather their input.