PPP Files Appeal against Court's Suspension of PPP Interim Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has filed an appeal against a court decision that suspended the party’s interim leader.The Seoul Southern District Court earlier on Friday accepted an injunction request by former PPP chair Lee Jun-seok and suspended the party’s emergency steering committee chief Joo Ho-young from his duties until a ruling is made on the fate of the emergency committee.The party swiftly filed an appeal against the decision on Friday afternoon.Rep. Yoo Sang-bum, the head of the party’s legal assistance team, told reporters that the party will file a complaint with a high court unless the appeal is accepted.Yoo criticized the court’s decision as the judge’s abuse of power that infringes freedom of party politics, which is a constitutional value.The lawmaker also stressed that despite the court’s decision, the party will continue to operate under the emergency committee system as the suspension is limited to the duties of the interim chief.Yoo added that Joo will maintain his position as interim chief although his duties are suspended.