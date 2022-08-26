Defense Minister Encourage S. Korean, US Troops in Combined Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup visited a military unit on Friday and encouraged South Korean and U.S. troops taking part in the combined military exercise dubbed Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS).According to the defense ministry, Lee visited the Ground Component Command(GCC), a unit formed to oversee the UFS exercise that kicked off Monday.South Korea and the U.S. initiates a component command during wartime, comprising the commands of ground forces, navy and air force.The minister ordered servicemen to maintain military readiness and defense posture to respond promptly and sternly to any direct enemy provocations.Lee also called on the service members to focus on maximizing their wartime operational capabilities based on their firm combined defense posture. The drills are schedule to last until September 1.