Senior Diplomats of S. Korea, US Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior diplomats of South Korea and the U.S. held talks on Friday to discuss bilateral relations and pending issues in the region.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Yeo Seung-bae met with Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink in Seoul.The ministry said the two sides discussed South Korea-U.S. relations, North Korea's nuclear weapons as well as regional and global issues.The officials concurred that the two nations are actively communicating at all levels since their leaders agreed to enhance Seoul-Washington ties to a global comprehensive strategic alliance during their summit in Seoul in May.The two sides pledged to maintain high-level exchanges as next year marks the 70th anniversary of their alliance.They also agreed to shore up efforts to ensure that the allies hold in-depth consultation on ways to enhance capabilities for extended deterrence against North Korea during their high-level Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group meeting slated for next month.