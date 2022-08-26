Lee Jun-seok's Legal Team Hails Court's Decision as 'Historic Ruling'

Photo : YONHAP News

The legal team of former chair Lee Jun-seok of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has touted a court decision that suspended the party's interim chief as a "historic ruling" against a destructive action that violates party democracy and the Constitution.The team of Lee's legal representatives issued the statement on Friday, after the Seoul Southern District Court accepted an injunction by Lee seeking a suspension of the party's emergency steering committee.The court partially accepted the request, suspending interim chief Joo Ho-young from his duties until a decision is reached on the validity of the party’s decision to form an emergency steering committee.The court noted said there were tangible shortcomings in the process by which the PPP incapacitated the Supreme Council under Lee's leadership and launched an interim steering committee, which infringes on the rights of party members.The legal team saw the ruling as the court’s view that the move was illegal and invalid.The team then urged the party to strictly implement the court's decision, calling on the party to suspend the interim chair's duties, to form the supreme council with the existing members, and elect new members to fill the vacant seats.Lee’s party membership was suspended last month over allegations of covering up sexual bribery, which he has denied.The PPP has filed an objection against the injunction. Joo said the court is overstepping its bounds, saying a party should make its own decision on what constitutes an emergency situation.