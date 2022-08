Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases dipped below 100-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Saturday that 95-thousand-604 infections were confirmed throughout Friday including 398 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload stands at just under 22-point-nine million.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by four from the previous day to 579.Eighty-six deaths were reported Friday raising the death toll to 26-thousand-499. The overall case fatality rate remains at zero-point-12 percent.