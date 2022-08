Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korea-U.S. Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) joint exercise is half way through.From Monday to Friday this week, the allies carried out the first part of the drill focused on repelling a North Korean attack and defending South Korea's capital region.The four-day second stage will kick off Monday, centering on counteroffensive operations.As of Saturday morning, North Korea has not issued an official stance through state media or a ranking official, but its propaganda outlets continue to slam the joint drills.Such sites including Uriminzokkiri, Tongil Voice, Arirang Meari and DPRK Today lashed out on Saturday calling the UFS exercise a war game practice to invade the North.