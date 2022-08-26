S. Korean Firms Sign Contracts with Poland to Export Tanks, Howitzers

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has signed a massive deal to export tanks and howitzers to Poland.According to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, two local firms, Hyundai Rotem and Hanwha Defense, inked contracts with Poland's Armament Agency on Friday to supply K2 battle tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers, respectively.The deal is worth a combined five-point-seven billion dollars and is the first follow-up to implement an agreement reached last month.The first batch of exports will consist of 180 tanks and 48 howitzers.The Polish government last month committed to procuring 980 K2 tanks, 648 K9 howitzers and 48 FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea. Industry experts estimate the deal to be worth some 14-point-eight billion dollars, though the exact volume could change as a large portion of the shipments will be manufactured in Poland.