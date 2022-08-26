Nuke Envoy Meets Visiting US Assistant State Secretary

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's top nuclear envoy Kim Gunn has met with visiting U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs Daniel Kritenbrink.According to the foreign ministry, the two officials held talks over breakfast on Saturday and agreed that Seoul and Washington would continue close coordination on the North Korea nuclear issue at multiple levels.They agreed that it's important to pursue unwavering efforts to achieve progress in North Korea's denuclearization.Kritenbrink reaffirmed U.S. support for President Yoon Suk Yeol's so-called "bold initiative," recently proposed to North Korea, offering economic aid in return for denuclearization steps.The two sides also took note of the ongoing Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise and agreed to maintain a steadfast joint defense posture and sternly respond to any additional provocations by Pyongyang.