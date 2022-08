Photo : KBS News

The music video of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's new single "Pink Venom" surpassed 200 million views on YouTube.According to the band's management agency YG Entertainment, the milestone was reached at around 2:11 a.m. Saturday, seven days and 13 hours after the video was released.It is the second fastest time for a K-pop girl group to achieve the feat. The fastest record of seven days and 46 minutes is also held by BLACKPINK for their 2020 hit song "How You Like That."The latest music video drew over 90 million views in the first 24 hours after its release, another world record for a female artist."Pink Venom" is ranked 22nd on the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100, becoming the girl group's eighth song to land on the chart since "Ddu-DuDdu-Du" in June 2018.