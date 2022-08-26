Menu Content

Ex-PPP Chair Vows to File More Injunctions if Interim Committee Continues

Written: 2022-08-27 14:08:49Updated: 2022-08-27 14:10:18

Photo : YONHAP News

The former chair of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), Lee Jun-seok, has vowed to file an additional injunction if the PPP maintains its emergency leadership system.
 
A Seoul court on Friday accepted Lee's request and suspended the party’s interim chief Joo Ho-young from his duties until a ruling is made on the fate of the emergency committee.  
 
An official of Lee's camp on Saturday expressed plans to seek more injunctions to suspend individual members of the committee, if the interim leadership is maintained.
 
The official said that given the court ruling, it does not make sense that the committee and its members remain active. 
 
Following the ruling, the PPP swiftly filed an appeal, stressing that it will continue to operate under the emergency committee system as the suspension is limited to the interim chief.  
 
Floor leader Kweon Seong-dong may take the committee's helm to continue its operation.
 
The PPP is holding a plenary meeting of its lawmakers Saturday afternoon to discuss how to deal with the aftermath of the court decision.
